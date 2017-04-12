Jets' Ondrej Pavelec: Will not be retained
According to Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff, Pavelec (knee) will hit the free-agent market after his contract official expires, Paul Friesen of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Considering that the Jets demoted Pavelec to the minors -- where he spent the bulk of the season -- immediately following training camp to avoid his $3.9 million cap hit, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the two sides are parting ways. The netminder was recalled in mid-January when Winnipeg was on the verge of playoff contention, and he posted a 4-4-0 record with a 3.55 GAA before a concussion, then a knee injury sidelined him for the remainder of the year. Despite that he played in a mere eight NHL contests this season, there will certainly be teams in the market for at least a backup goalie, although it's not likely the 29-year-old will get a shot at a starting role.
