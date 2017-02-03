Jets' Ondrej Pavelec: Will start Saturday
Pavelec will tend twine in Saturday's game in Colorado, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
In only six games this year, the goaltender has a .901 save percentage and 3.21 GAA. With such a small sample, it's tough to say that this will be his level of production throughout the rest of the year, but until he shows signs of heating up, expect that level of production to continue.
