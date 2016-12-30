Laine will suit up for Saturday's matchup with the Islanders despite missing practice Friday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Laine may have just needed some time to rest after logging 20:02 in Thursday's matchup with Columbus. The 18-year-old has yet to miss a game this season and appears prepared to carry that ironman streak into Saturday. The winger trails only Sidney Crosby for the goal lead this year, albeit by seven, and is certainly making a case for the Calder Trophy.