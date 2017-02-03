Laine dished two assists, grabbed two PIM and went plus-2 with two shots in Thursday's win over the Stars.

The 18-year-old Finn now has 13 points over the course of an eight-game point streak, albeit one with an eight-game injury absence smack in the middle. Indeed, Laine is in the midst of one of the more impressive rookie campaigns we've seen in a while, as he's up to 43 points in 46 games, putting him one tick ahead of Toronto's Mitch Marner for the lead among first-year players.