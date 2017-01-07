Laine, who took a big hit from Buffalo's Jake McCabe, left Saturday's matchup early in the third period, Bill Hoppe of the Times Herald reports.

Laine appeared to hit his head on the ice, but the team should provide more clarification regarding the nature of the injury in the coming days. The winger has been in a season long battle for the rookie points lead with Auston Matthews, but could find himself out of the running for the Calder Trophy if he is out for an extended absence.