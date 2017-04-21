Laine was named a finalist for the Calder Trophy, awarded to the top rookie from the regular season.

Considering Laine finished second in rookie scoring behind Auston Matthews -- and didn't lead his team to the postseason -- it seems unlikely that he will walk away with the hardware at the 2017 NHL Awards Show in June. Fantasy owners will be looking for the winger to take his game beyond being a pure sniper and into a more well-rounded player.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...