Jets' Patrik Laine: Finalist for Calder Trophy
Laine was named a finalist for the Calder Trophy, awarded to the top rookie from the regular season.
Considering Laine finished second in rookie scoring behind Auston Matthews -- and didn't lead his team to the postseason -- it seems unlikely that he will walk away with the hardware at the 2017 NHL Awards Show in June. Fantasy owners will be looking for the winger to take his game beyond being a pure sniper and into a more well-rounded player.
