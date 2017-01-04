Jets' Patrik Laine: Grabs two assists, empty-netter in win
Laine dished out two primary assists and scored an empty-net goal in Tuesday's 6-4 win over Tampa.
With that, the rookie's now hit 20 goals, the third-best total in the league. Laine's last eight games have resulted in nine points and a plus-4 rating, so he's going as strong as ever; there have been a couple of skids, as you'd expect from a first-year player, but he's broadly been a rather consistent scoresheet presence. Few players own more tantalizing upside.
More News
-
Jets' Patrik Laine: Absent from practice, but will play Saturday•
-
Jets' Patrik Laine: Wrists one past keeper•
-
Jets' Patrik Laine: Records three points in victory•
-
Jets' Patrik Laine: Scores again, tacks on assist•
-
Jets' Patrik Laine: Shredding competition with unstoppable shot•
-
Jets' Patrik Laine: Two power-play goals puts count at 15•