Laine dished out two primary assists and scored an empty-net goal in Tuesday's 6-4 win over Tampa.

With that, the rookie's now hit 20 goals, the third-best total in the league. Laine's last eight games have resulted in nine points and a plus-4 rating, so he's going as strong as ever; there have been a couple of skids, as you'd expect from a first-year player, but he's broadly been a rather consistent scoresheet presence. Few players own more tantalizing upside.