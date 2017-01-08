Laine (concussion) has no timetable to return after suffering a concussion during Saturday's game, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

The rookie took a huge hit from Jake McCabe, left the game, and will miss a substantial amount of time as a result. Concussions can take a wide range of time to heal, so it's unclear how long Laine will be sidelined, but it doesn't seem likely that he'll be back until the Jan. 16 game in San Jose. He's been one of the top scorers this year with 37 points in 42 games, so his absence will have huge ripple effects on the Winnipeg offensive output, and fantasy owners as well.