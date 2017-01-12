Laine (concussion) is listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

With Laine expected to miss at least the next three games to his concussion symptoms, it's not unreasonable in the slightest that Winnipeg elected to place him on IR to free up some roster space. The timetable for the 18-year-old's return has not changed at this point and he will likely be reevaluated before the team returns home to play the Coyotes on Wednesday.