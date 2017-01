Laine (concussion) posted an assist with a blocked shot and a hit in Tuesday's 4-3 loss against the Sharks.

It was Laine's much-anticipated return from a concussion after a 17-day layoff, and the 18-year-old picked up where he left off with a point. He has posted two goals and eight points over his past five games. If you have not already done so, it is safe to plug Laine back into the active lineup in all fantasy pools.