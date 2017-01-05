Laine notched a goal, an assist, three shots and posted a plus-2 rating during Wednesday's win over Florida.

The rookie entered the game sixth in the league in goals per 60 minutes (1.64) among all skaters with at least 500 minutes, and he continues to showcase game-breaking offensive ability. Laine is a must-own asset in all leagues, and it's worth weathering the mild storm of his game-to-game inconsistency. Additionally, you can use the offensive peaks and valleys to your advantage in daily contests. It keeps his salary in check, and he owns contest-winning upside.