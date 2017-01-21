Laine (concussion) will take part in a full practice Sunday, TSN's Gary Lawless reports.

It's been relayed from coach Paul Maurice that Laine has "all restrictions removed," indicating that the talented scoring rookie is ready to absorb contact. The Jets have four games remaining before the end of the month -- starting with Monday's home clash with the Ducks -- and it seems as though he's progressing quickly enough to return at some point during that stretch.