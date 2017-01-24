Laine (concussion) has been activated from injured reserve and will be in the lineup for Tuesday night's game against the Sharks.

Laine makes his long-awaited return after missing the last eight contests while recovering from a devastating hit he took on Jan 7. in Buffalo. Per Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun, the sensational 18-year-old winger is projected to reclaim his spot on a line with Mark Scheifele and Nikolaj Ehlers, a place where he thrived before going down with the injury. We'll have to see if Laine is suffering any ill-effects from that huge hit, but fantasy owners should be ready to slot him back into their lineups immediately.