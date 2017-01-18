Laine skated for the first time Wednesday since sustaining a concussion Jan. 7, but remains without a timetable to return, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 reports.

While this is an important step in the process for Laine's recovery, it is just a first step as the winger will need to fully participate in practice, including taking contact, before he will be given the all clear. Unfortunately for the rookie, his extended absence will all but guarantee he misses out on the Calder Trophy. While the 18-year-old is out, Blake Wheeler will likely continue to see the bulk of the top-line minutes.