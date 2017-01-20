Laine (concussion) was on the ice Friday, albeit with a non-contact jersey, Jeff Hamilton of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

The rookie sensation has been out for the past six games and remains on IR, but he's seemingly making solid progress in his recovery. Winnipeg has only won twice without him, though it's mostly been the result of having poor goaltending and Swiss-cheese type holes on the blue line -- the Jets have allowed 22 goals in the span that Laine's been rehabbing, but they've still deposited 19 of their own. It's safe to assume fantasy owners of Laine cannot wait for him to return, as he's already sank 21 goals -- including seven on the man advantage -- to complement 16 helpers in 42 contests, putting him in the thick of the Calder Trophy race with 2016 No. 1 overall pick Auston Matthews of the Maple Leafs.