Laine (concussion) will not join the team for their upcoming three-game road trip, Sara Orlesky of TSN reports.

Laine was described as being out indefinitely, so this announcement doesn't come as a surprise. Considering the severity of the hit, it seems like a long shot for the winger to be available when the team returns home Wednesday against Arizona. The rookie has not been placed on injured reserve, but the team could decide they need the additional spot on the 23-man roster for the games ahead. While Laine is out, Blake Wheeler has slide into his spot on the top line.