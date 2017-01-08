Laine (undisclosed) will see doctors Sunday following a hard hit that knocked him out of Saturday's game in Buffalo, reports CBC's Hockey Night in Canada.

Laine walked out of the arena under his own steam after the game, but he will clearly be monitored overnight for concussion-like symptoms. Laine was hit hard by Jake McCabe in the third period of the game and Laine's head contacted McCabe's shoulder pad and helmet before appearing to strike the ice upon the fall. Laine was wobbly and needed help to get off the ice. Don't be surprised if Laine is out a few weeks; we'll know more Sunday.