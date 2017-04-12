Jets' Patrik Laine: Will sit out World Championship
Laine has decided not to join Finland for the 2017 IIHF World Championship.
Laine had a fantastic inaugural NHL season in which he racked up 36 goals and 28 assists, ending up five points shy of Toronto's Auston Matthews for the rookie scoring title. It seems as though the grind of an 82-game campaign got to the youngster, as he managed just five points in his final 14 outings. The toll of all that hockey could certainly be a factor in the winger's decision to forgo Worlds in order to rest up and prepare for 2017-18.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...