Laine has decided not to join Finland for the 2017 IIHF World Championship.

Laine had a fantastic inaugural NHL season in which he racked up 36 goals and 28 assists, ending up five points shy of Toronto's Auston Matthews for the rookie scoring title. It seems as though the grind of an 82-game campaign got to the youngster, as he managed just five points in his final 14 outings. The toll of all that hockey could certainly be a factor in the winger's decision to forgo Worlds in order to rest up and prepare for 2017-18.