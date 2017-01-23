Laine (concussion) won't play in Monday's game against Anaheim, Sara Orlesky of TSN reports.

This will make eight straight missed by the rookie, who has been dealing with a concussion sustained on Jan. 7. While he will miss Monday's game, coach Paul Maurice is considering playing him on Tuesday, so owners should keep their eyes peeled for more news before puck drop. Despite how well he has played this year, 37 points in 42 games, owners might want to be cautious about Laine possibly being rusty after missing so much time.