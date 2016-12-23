Jets' Patrik Laine: Wrists one past keeper
Laine opened the scoring for Jets in their 4-1 victory over Vancouver on Thursday.
Laine needed that marker to keep pace with Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby, who the rookie currently trails by four for the league lead in goals. The Finn has been on a roll, as he has garnered five points in his last four outings. You could say the lone knock on the winger's performance of late has been his lack of production on the power play. The teenager has failed to score a power-play point in his last 10 contests, despite averaging 2:27 of ice time with the man advantage.
