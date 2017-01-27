Postma's ice time has dropped significantly over his last five outings.

In his previous five outings, Postma has averaged just 8:31 of ice time per night, well off his season average of 11:03. For now, the 27-year-old is holding off Brian Strait and Julian Melchiori for a spot on the Jets' third pairing, but given his lack of production and under utilization, it certainly wouldn't be surprising if coach Paul Maurice decided to go in another direction after the All-Star break.