Matthias (lower body) will rejoin the lineup versus the Canucks on Thursday after being activated off injured reserve, Ted Wyman of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Matthias will make his long-awaited return after sitting out 25 consecutive games dating back to Nov. 1. Through the opening 10 games of the year, the winger did manage to record two goals and an assist while averaging just 11:50 of ice time per night. Since he's primarily used on the penalty kill, fantasy owners probably shouldn't expect the 28-year-old to crack the 30-point mark for the first time in his career this season. With Matthias finally healthy, Andrew Copp will get bumped from the lineup against Vancouver.