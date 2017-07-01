Jets' Steve Mason: Courted by Jets
Mason signed a two-year, $8.2 million contract with the Jets on Saturday, TSN reports.
Mason has spent his nine years in the NHL between just two different franchises, but will add a third by joining the Jets in 2017-18. The 29-year-old netminder posted subpar numbers with the Flyers last season, compiling a 2.66 GAA and .908 save percentage, but it was a bit of a down year for both he and the Flyers. Winnipeg's back line was rough last season as well, as the club allowed 3.11 goals per game -- fourth worst in the NHL. Mason's addition should assist with that, but the club could still use some reinforcements along the blue line. Considering Connor Hellebuyck is a restricted free agent and Ondrej Pavelec is an unrestricted free agent, it's fairly safe to say that Mason's signing means at least one of the two won't be with the organization next season.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...