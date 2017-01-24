Enstrom registered an assist during Monday's loss to Anaheim.

While Enstrom posted consecutive 50-point campaigns in his mid-20s, he's hardly moving the offensive needle at this stage of his career with just 28 points through 119 games over the past two years. The 32-year-old veteran also doesn't tip the scales in the peripheral categories with just 40 shots, 64 blocked shots and 16 hits. There aren't many fantasy settings where he checks out as a viable contributor.