Jets' Toby Enstrom: Injured in Saturday's loss
Enstrom (lower body) left Saturday's game against the Lightning and he was unable to return.
Enstrom was limited to just 1:22 of ice time before checking out. The veteran has been in and out of the lineup lately with nagging injuries. He is no longer a 30-plus points performer at this stage of his career, but he still helps fantasy owners with a healthy amount of blocked shots (82).
More News
-
Jets' Toby Enstrom: Sets table for score Friday•
-
Jets' Toby Enstrom: Will play Thursday•
-
Jets' Toby Enstrom: Leaves due to upper-body injury•
-
Jets' Toby Enstrom: Chips in helper in loss to Ducks•
-
Jets' Toby Enstrom: Back in action Thursday•
-
Jets' Toby Enstrom: Leaves team to tend to personal matter•