Enstrom (lower body) left Saturday's game against the Lightning and he was unable to return.

Enstrom was limited to just 1:22 of ice time before checking out. The veteran has been in and out of the lineup lately with nagging injuries. He is no longer a 30-plus points performer at this stage of his career, but he still helps fantasy owners with a healthy amount of blocked shots (82).

