Enstrom (upper body) was forced to leave Monday's 4-3 loss against the Sharks in the first period and he was unable to return.

Enstrom lost an edge and crashed awkwardly into the boards. He attempted to return, but left the bench for the locker room in the second period and was done for good. The Jets are rather thin on defense, so reinforcements are likely coming from the minors. Ben Chiarot, Paul Postma and Mark Stuart will likely shoulder more of a load if Enstrom is forced to miss time. If you're in a pool allowing daily pools, reserve Enstrom immediately.