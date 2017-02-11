Enstrom collected a primary assist in Friday night's eventual 5-2 home loss to the Blackhawks.

The even-strength setup was delivered to Bryan Little early in the second period. Enstrom now has 13 helpers on the season, which puts him one away from matching his total through 72 games last year. This defender's habit of putting up campaigns of 30-plus points is in the distant past, though he remains a fearless shot blocker, having amassed 81 redirects over 53 games so far in 2016-17.