Enstrom (upper body) will suit up against Chicago on Thursday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports

This is good news for fans and fantasy owners alike as Enstrom will not miss any additional time after exiting Tuesday's contest in the first period. The blueliner is logging ice time in all three phases of the game, including 1:39 on the power play and 3:15 shorthanded. Given his numerous opportunities, one would expect slightly more production than his one goal and 11 helpers.