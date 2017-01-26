Jets' Toby Enstrom: Will play Thursday
Enstrom (upper body) will suit up against Chicago on Thursday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports
This is good news for fans and fantasy owners alike as Enstrom will not miss any additional time after exiting Tuesday's contest in the first period. The blueliner is logging ice time in all three phases of the game, including 1:39 on the power play and 3:15 shorthanded. Given his numerous opportunities, one would expect slightly more production than his one goal and 11 helpers.
More News
-
Jets' Toby Enstrom: Leaves due to upper-body injury•
-
Jets' Toby Enstrom: Chips in helper in loss to Ducks•
-
Jets' Toby Enstrom: Back in action Thursday•
-
Jets' Toby Enstrom: Leaves team to tend to personal matter•
-
Jets' Toby Enstrom: Sets up two scores•
-
Jets' Toby Enstrom: Expected to play Friday•