Poolman's initial shoulder surgery "went well," according to general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff.

Following his career at the University of North Dakota, Poolman required bilateral shoulder surgery; he'll have the second operation later on this offseason. Depending on his recovery time, the blueliner could be ready for training camp, but he'll likely start the season with AHL Manitoba regardless. The Jets will have a limited time frame to make a decision on the 23-year-old's long-term future with the club, as he's only signed to a one-year, entry-level deal.