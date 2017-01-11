Jets' Tyler Myers: Leaves team for personal reasons

Myers (lower body) is still recovering from his injury, and he's left the team to attend to a personal family matter, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Myers, who has missed the past 27 games, remains on injured reserve, and it sounds like the Jets will give him whatever time he needs to handle the personal situation. He had been playing a good chunk of minutes (22:12 on average) before sustaining the ailment, with the Jets relying more on the likes of Ben Chiarot and Paul Postma to round out the defensive corps.