Jets' Tyler Myers: Traveling with team

Myers (lower body) will travel with the team for their two-game trip to Florida, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Myers finally appears to be heading in the right direction as he continues his lengthy recovery that has seen him sidelined since Mid-November. Prior to getting hurt, the defenseman was averaging 22:12 of ice time per night that includes 1:42 with the man advantage. WIth five points in his first 11 games, the 26-year-old looked poised to have a big year, but now may be lucky to reach his 27 point total from the 2015-16 campaign. It remains uncertain when Myers might be available to return, with Ben Chiarot the biggest beneficiary of Myers's absence.