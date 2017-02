Myers (lower body) underwent surgery Monday and is expected to miss 6-to-8 weeks.

The big defenseman last played Nov. 11, meaning he's missed the team's last 39 games. If Myers' recovery lands on the short-end of the timeline, he should be able to play a few games before the end of the season. If it takes a full-eight weeks, don't be surprised if the Jets shut him down for the remainder of 2016-17.