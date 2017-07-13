Jhonas Enroth: Bound for Russia

Enroth signed a one-year contract with HC Dinamo Minsk of the KHL on Thursday.

The closest Enroth has come to being a starting goalie came in 2014-15 when he played 50 games split between Buffalo and Dallas. Instead, the 29-year-old has spent his career as a backup at best -- including be relegated to the AHL this past season. With no clear path to a No. 1 gig in sight, the Swede will take his talents overseas and join Dinamo Minsk.