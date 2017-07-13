Play

Jhonas Enroth: Bound for Russia

Enroth signed a one-year contract with HC Dinamo Minsk of the KHL on Thursday.

The closest Enroth has come to being a starting goalie came in 2014-15 when he played 50 games split between Buffalo and Dallas. Instead, the 29-year-old has spent his career as a backup at best -- including be relegated to the AHL this past season. With no clear path to a No. 1 gig in sight, the Swede will take his talents overseas and join Dinamo Minsk.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...