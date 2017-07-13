Jhonas Enroth: Bound for Russia
Enroth signed a one-year contract with HC Dinamo Minsk of the KHL on Thursday.
The closest Enroth has come to being a starting goalie came in 2014-15 when he played 50 games split between Buffalo and Dallas. Instead, the 29-year-old has spent his career as a backup at best -- including be relegated to the AHL this past season. With no clear path to a No. 1 gig in sight, the Swede will take his talents overseas and join Dinamo Minsk.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...