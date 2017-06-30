The Bruins have placed Hayes on waivers for the purpose of a buyout, the team's official site reports.

Hayes, who was slated to account for a $2.3 million salary cap hit in 2017-18 (the final year of his deal with the B's) will thus count for $566,667 against the cap this season and $866,667 next year. The 6-foot-5, 215-pounder essentially represented all that the Bruins had left from the team's ill-advised decision to deal Tyler Seguin to the Stars in July of 2015. The Boston native showed some goal-scoring upside earlier in his career while with Florida, but his final campaign as a Bruin resulted in just two goals and five points in 58 games. The 27-year-old will now look to re-boot his NHL career elsewhere, with a one-year "prove it" deal likely on tap for him.