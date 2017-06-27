Joe Morrow: Bruins move on

Morrow wasn't extended a qualifying offer by the Bruins and is slated to become an unrestricted free agent, Ty Anderson of WEEI.com reports.

Pittsburgh's first-round draft selection from 2011 hasn't exactly panned out in the NHL, as evidenced by his nine points in 65 contests. Morrow spent the majority of 2016-17 as a healthy scratch with the Bruins (17 games played) and only suited up for three AHL contests, so it's unlikely that he'd open next season with an NHL squad once he signs a new deal.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...