Joe Morrow: Let go by Bruins

Morrow wasn't extended a qualifying offer by the Bruins and is now an unrestricted free agent, Ty Anderson of WEEI.com reports.

Pittsburgh's first-round draft selection from 2011 hasn't exactly panned out in the NHL, as evidenced by his nine points in 65 contests. Morrow spent the majority of 2016-17 as a healthy scratch with the Bruins (17 games played) and only suited up for three AHL contests, so it's unlikely that he'd open next season with an NHL squad once he signs a new deal.