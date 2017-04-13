Jonathan-Ismael Diaby: Waived uncontionally
Diaby was given his outright release by the Predators on Thursday, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports.
Nashville was likely making room for new signings under the 50-contract limit by waiving Diaby unconditionally. The defenseman had one year remaining on the entry-level deal he signed back in January of 2014, but after he failed even to secure regular ice time with AHL Milwaukee, the club apparently was ready to move on. A third-round pick in the 2013 NHL Draft, the 22-year-old will be free to sign with any team if he clears waivers.
