Jussi Jokinen: Will have contract purchased

Jokinen will have his contract bought out by the Panthers, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

The Finn has one year remaining on his four-year contract, which is valued at $4 million annually. Given Jokinen's age -- he's 34 years old -- the Panthers will have to pay him two-thirds of his remaining salary spread out over the next two years after the waiver process takes its course. He struggled with a knee injury this past season and ended up with just 28 points (11 goals, 17 assists) and a career-worst minus-15 rating in 69 games.