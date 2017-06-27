Justin Kea: Does not receive qualifying offer
Kea will be a free agent on July 1 after failing to receive a qualifying offer from the Sabres.
The Sabres envisioned Kea as a two-way center with size, but instead he spent parts of three seasons between AHL Rochester and ECHL Elmira. He showed improvement in the ECHL, but could never hold down a roster spot in the AHL, finishing with just four goals and three assists in 71 career AHL games.
