Peters agreed to terms with Latvian club Dinamo Riga of the KHL on Friday.

Peters saw action in just three contests last season with the Coyotes, but spent the bulk of the year in the minors between AHL Tucson and AHL Texas. The 30-year-old netminder -- who's most familiar with the Hurricanes' franchise -- has career numbers (3.08 GAA, 25-38-9 record) that show why he never landed a starting job in the NHL. It's hard to imagine the 30-year-old will work his way back to North America anytime soon.

