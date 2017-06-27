Kenney Morrison: Doesn't stick with Calgary
Morrison was not extended a qualifying offer by the Flames, the team announced Monday.
Despite logging 51 outings with AHL Stockton this past season, Morrison tallied a mere 12 points -- a far cry from the 0.47 points per game he averaged during his collegiate career with Western Michigan University. At this point, if the 25-year-old wants to continue playing professionally, he will have to either ink a minor-league deal or head overseas.
