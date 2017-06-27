Morrison was not extended a qualifying offer by the Flames, the team announced Monday.

Despite logging 51 outings with AHL Stockton this past season, Morrison tallied a mere 12 points -- a far cry from the 0.47 points per game he averaged during his collegiate career with Western Michigan University. At this point, if the 25-year-old wants to continue playing professionally, he will have to either ink a minor-league deal or head overseas.

CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...