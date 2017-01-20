Martinez has recorded six assists in his last nine games.

His goal production has slowed as he has just one goal since Thanksgiving and hasn't done much damage with the man advantage either with just three assists in the same stretch. He's no longer on the team's top power play unit but sees enough time on the second unit to expect an uptick in production and appears poised to eclipse last year's career-high of 31 points with 25 points (six goals, 19 assists) in 45 games this year.