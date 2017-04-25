Martinez underwent a minor procedure to correct a recurring groin issue, though he's expected to be healthy for the start of training camp.

Arguably one of the most underrated defenders, Martinez managed to play in every regular-season contest this campaign, notching 39 points (nine goals, 30 assists) with two goals and 13 assists on the man advantage. However, the fun didn't stop there, as he also whipped up 137 hits and 167 blocked shots, ranking eighth in the NHL for the latter. Since he's not expected to get a late start to training camp, there'd be no reason to bump him down your cheat sheets this fall.