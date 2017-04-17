Iafallo agreed to terms on an entry-level contract with the Kings on Monday, The Buffalo News reports.
Iafallo, an undrafted player, recently wrapped up a four-year career with the University of Minnesota-Duluth, which was capped off by a trip to the 2017 NCAA Men's Ice Hockey Finals. In his senior season with the Bulldogs, the center notched 51 points in 42 outings, including a plus-22 rating. The 23-year-old will likely report to AHL Ontario which is set to kick off the opening round of the Calder Cup playoffs.
