Loktionov signed a professional tryout agreement with the Kings on Thursday, LA Kings Insider Jon Rosen reports.

Loktionov left the NHL following the 2013-14 season and has spent the past three years playing for KHL Yaroslavl. The center will return to the organization that drafted him in the fifth round of the 2008 NHL Draft. In 59 appearances for Los Angeles, the 27-year-old tallied seven goals and seven helpers -- not exactly the level of production it was hoping for after Loktionov put up 66 points in 51 contests during his one-year stint in the OHL. The Kings aren't very deep down the middle, which should help the Russian's chances of securing a spot on the 23-man roster.

