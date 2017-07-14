Play

Crescenzi penned a one-year, two-way contract with Los Angeles on Friday.

Crescenzi garnered seven goals and eight helpers last season while playing for AHL Ontario. The center's numbers don't jump off the page, which is why he figures to spend the bulk of the 2017-18 campaign in the minors.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...