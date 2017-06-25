Kings' Andy Andreoff: Staying put in Los Angeles
Andreoff signed a two-year, $1.355 million contract Saturday, Jon Rosen of LA Kings Insider reports.
The 26-year-old center was unable to find the back of the net this season and only tacked on two helpers, so it isn't a surprise that he was barely offered more than the minimum to keep him around two more years. Andreoff did post 70 hits in 36 games, His career faceoff percentage of 52 percent does help his value in the long term, but don't expect any true fantasy potential this season.
