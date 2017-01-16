Kings' Anze Kopitar: Out with illness
Kopitar will not be available for Monday's meeting with Tampa Bay due to illness, Jon Rosen of LA Kings Insider reports
Kopitar has been on fire of late with eight points in his last six outings, including a three-assist night against the Jets on Saturday. With the 29-year-old out of the lineup, Jeff Carter will take over his spot on the Kings' top line.
