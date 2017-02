Kopitar picked up a goal and two assists for the Kings in a 3-2 win Tuesday.

Kopitar has struggled offensively at times this season but his three-point effort Tuesday capped off a solid month of January that saw him record 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) in 12 games. His shooting percentage (6.7) is still well behind last year's mark of 14.1% so he stands to benefit greatly if he can turn that number around in the second half.