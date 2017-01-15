Kopitar posted three assists with a plus-3 in Saturday's 3-2 win against the Jets.

Kopitar closed out 2016 with one goal and one assist in his final 12 games, but he has a goal with eight points in six games since flipping the calendar to 2017. He doesn't stay quiet for long, and he can pick up points in bunches to make up for lost time. While he is on track for a career-low in points, he remains a must-start in all fantasy pools.